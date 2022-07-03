Takea Little of Randallstown catches her three-year-old daughter, Jayiah (3) who jumps into her arms from the pool deck cool off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Roger Carter Community Center splash Pad and Pool | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Summer has begun and the locals beat the heat with fun in the sun at the Roger Carter Community Center splash Pad and Pool in Ellicott City.

Michael Zorbach of Baltimore's Beechfield neighborhood, and his year-old namesake, cool off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash Pad and Pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Five-year-old Harlie Williams of Baltimore enjoys the water as she cools off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Kids and adults alike cool off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Two-year-old Amir Karimi of Ellicott City enjoys the pool from the back of his dad, Azim on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

The splash pad is a popular destination for kids as they cool off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Ten-year-old Evangeline Wu of Ellicott City floats on her back on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Twenty-month-old Mustafa Sarica if fascinated by the water jets spraying water on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Takea Little of Randallstown catches her three-year-old daughter, Jayiah (3) who jumps into her arms from the pool deck cool off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Carlos Brooks of Elkridge watches as his seven-month-old son, Kentrell seems to doze off while floating in the pool on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Following some time in the water, five-year-old Theodore Wu dries off on a lounge chair on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Briana Rainey enjoys the cascading water as she cools off on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Roger Carter Community Center splash pad and pool in Ellicott City (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement