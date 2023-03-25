Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, tries to keep the ball away from Howard's Grant Peffall during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, tries to keep the ball away from Howard's Grant Peffall during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge and Howard during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Howard's Dominick Giangrasso, right, tries to keep away from defensive pressure by Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Howard's Dominick Giangrasso, right, tries to keep away from defensive pressure by Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Jenkins winds up for a shot as Howard's Connor Hunter tries to defend on the play during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Jenkins winds up for a shot as Howard's Connor Hunter tries to defend on the play during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Howard's Matt Baur, right, passes the ball away from Marriotts Ridge's Alexander Koenig during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Howard's Matt Baur, right, passes the ball away from Marriotts Ridge's Alexander Koenig during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, tries to keep the ball away from Howard's Grant Peffall during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, tries to keep the ball away from Howard's Grant Peffall during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Howard's Taylor Williams, right, looks to put a shot past Marriotts Ridge keeper Ian Murphy during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Howard's Taylor Williams, right, looks to put a shot past Marriotts Ridge keeper Ian Murphy during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Marriotts Ridge's Christian Luke, left, tries to keep the ball away from a stick check by Howard's Connor Hunter during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Christian Luke, left, tries to keep the ball away from a stick check by Howard's Connor Hunter during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau, left, tries to check the stick of Howard's Dominick Giangrasso during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau, left, tries to check the stick of Howard's Dominick Giangrasso during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Marriotts Ridge's Michael Machiran, left, tries to maneuver around defensive pressure from Howard's Alex Dua during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Michael Machiran, left, tries to maneuver around defensive pressure from Howard's Alex Dua during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Marriotts Ridge's Bryce Pistorio, left, puts a check on Howard's Dylan Treese during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Marriotts Ridge's Bryce Pistorio, left, puts a check on Howard's Dylan Treese during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse

Howard's Dylan Treese celebrates scoring a goal in front of Marriotts Ridge keeper Ian Murphy during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Howard's Dylan Treese celebrates scoring a goal in front of Marriotts Ridge keeper Ian Murphy during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement