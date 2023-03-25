Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Howard's Dominick Giangrasso, right, tries to keep away from defensive pressure by Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Jenkins winds up for a shot as Howard's Connor Hunter tries to defend on the play during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Howard's Matt Baur, right, passes the ball away from Marriotts Ridge's Alexander Koenig during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, tries to keep the ball away from Howard's Grant Peffall during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Howard's Taylor Williams, right, looks to put a shot past Marriotts Ridge keeper Ian Murphy during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Marriotts Ridge's Christian Luke, left, tries to keep the ball away from a stick check by Howard's Connor Hunter during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau, left, tries to check the stick of Howard's Dominick Giangrasso during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Marriotts Ridge's Michael Machiran, left, tries to maneuver around defensive pressure from Howard's Alex Dua during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Marriotts Ridge's Bryce Pistorio, left, puts a check on Howard's Dylan Treese during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse Howard's Dylan Treese celebrates scoring a goal in front of Marriotts Ridge keeper Ian Murphy during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)