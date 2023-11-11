Glenelg head coach Martie Dyer waves to fans in the crowd as she holds the championship trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg head coach Martie Dyer waves to fans in the crowd as she holds the championship trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hereford vs Glenelg 2A field hockey championship | PHOTOS

Advertisement

See photos of Hereford and Glenelg during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's Caitlin Meeker, left, and Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's Caitlin Meeker, left, and Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's Maddie Fuller reaches in an attempt to block a shot by Glenelg's AJ Eyre during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's Maddie Fuller reaches in an attempt to block a shot by Glenelg's AJ Eyre during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford keeper Eliza Greenfield and defender Emerson Davis stop a scoring chance by Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre, right, during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford keeper Eliza Greenfield and defender Emerson Davis stop a scoring chance by Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre, right, during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's Maddie Fuller, left, reaches in an attempt to thwart a scoring chance by Glenelg's AJ Eyre during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's Maddie Fuller, left, reaches in an attempt to thwart a scoring chance by Glenelg's AJ Eyre during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg's Emily Altshuler, left, and Hereford's Lily Walton race after the loose ball in front of keeper Eliza Greenfield during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg's Emily Altshuler, left, and Hereford's Lily Walton race after the loose ball in front of keeper Eliza Greenfield during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg's Ashley Kim tries to play the ball around Hereford's Riley Hackett with Katie Burks (10) and Emerson Davis (20) in on the play during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg's Ashley Kim tries to play the ball around Hereford's Riley Hackett with Katie Burks (10) and Emerson Davis (20) in on the play during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's Gracie Berquist tries to push towards the goal as Glenelg's Emily Altshuler, right, defends the territory during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's Gracie Berquist tries to push towards the goal as Glenelg's Emily Altshuler, right, defends the territory during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's Maddie Fuller, center, is met with opposition from Glenelg's Meghan Walker, left, and Ashley Kim on a move up field during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's Maddie Fuller, center, is met with opposition from Glenelg's Meghan Walker, left, and Ashley Kim on a move up field during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford players prepare to defend their goal on a corner by Glenelg during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford players prepare to defend their goal on a corner by Glenelg during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's Riley Hackett, left, attempts to get a shot on goal with Glenelg's Sarah Walker defending during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's Riley Hackett, left, attempts to get a shot on goal with Glenelg's Sarah Walker defending during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg's Theresa Stiller plays the ball in on a corner against Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg's Theresa Stiller plays the ball in on a corner against Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg head coach Martie Dyer waves to fans in the crowd as she holds the championship trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg head coach Martie Dyer waves to fans in the crowd as she holds the championship trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Hereford's field hockey team poses with their finalist trophy following their loss to Glenelg during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Hereford's field hockey team poses with their finalist trophy following their loss to Glenelg during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg keeper Frankie DiValentin is embraced by teammate Sarah Walker following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg keeper Frankie DiValentin is embraced by teammate Sarah Walker following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg's field hockey team poses with their trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg's field hockey team poses with their trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg celebrates with their trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg celebrates with their trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Glenelg head coach Martie Dyer raises the championship trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Glenelg head coach Martie Dyer raises the championship trophy following the team's win over Hereford during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Glenelg vs Hereford 2A field hockey final

Sisters and Glenelg teammates Brinkley, left, and AJ Eyre celebrate a goal during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Sisters and Glenelg teammates Brinkley, left, and AJ Eyre celebrate a goal during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement