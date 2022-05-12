Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse | PHOTOS

Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #15 Sam Brothers, and Centennial #7, Alaina Kelly face off. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Centellial goalie, #25, Ava Welsh saves this shot on goal from Howard #15, Sam Brothers. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard goalie #11, Allayna Martone, saves this shot on goal. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Centennial #7, Alaina Kelly, makes a move tyowards the goal. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #15, Sam Brothers, grabs possession of the loose ball in front of her net. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Centennial #16, Katherine Roybal, scores on thsi shot on goal. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #10, Jenna Vetter, scores on this shot on goal. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #35, Taylor Brooks looks to pass the ball in the 2nd half. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #15, Sam Brothers scores on this shot on goal tying the game at 11 with 6:20 remaining in regulation. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #10, Jenna Vetter congratulates #15, Sam Brothers after she scores to tie the game at 11 with 6:20 remaining in regulation. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard goalie #11, Allayna Martone, can't catch up with this shot by Centennial #16, Katherine Roybal, giving the Eagles the lead 12-11 with 3:36 remaining in regulation. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #15, Sam Brothers scores on this shot tying the game at 12 with 1:40 remaining in regulation. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Centennial #4, Abby Cudzilo, takes this shot on goal to win that went just-wide-right with seconds left in regulation. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #5, Alyssa Gorny, advances towards the goal from the left. She would score on this play in 28 seconds of OT to win the game. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #5, Alyssa Gorny, shoots on goal from the right side in a crowd. She would score on this play in 28 seconds of O to win the game. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard #10, Jenna Vetter celebrates #5 Alyssa Gorny's game-winning goal as Centennial Goalie #21 Adria Welsh looks back at the ball in the net. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHoward vs Centennial girls lacrosse Howard celebrates their OT win as Centennial walks off the field. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)