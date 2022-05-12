Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse | PHOTOS

Howard #5, Alyssa Gorny, advances towards the goal from the left. She would score on this play in 28 seconds of OT to win the game. Howard vs Centennial girls lacrosse in regional quarter final, Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Centennial High School. Howard won in "sudden win" in 28 seconds of OT, 13-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)