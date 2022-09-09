Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer | PHOTOS

Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton #10 Daniel Barrett and Reservoir #11, Mang Tuang battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Reservoir #22, Alan Gutierez goes up for the header in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton #4, Luke Kudwa and Reservoir #9, Noah Gantt battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton #18, Ashwin Hazarika, wins the battle for possession in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Reservoir #15, Adam Hunt and Atholton #13, Brandon Caraballo, battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton goal keeper #01, Tuscan Mulinazzi, saves this goal attempt by Reservoir #10, Graham Leary, in front of the net in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton #10, Daniel Barrett, and Reservoir #12, Henry Rodriguez battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton goal keeper #01, Tuscan Mulinazzi, saves this shot on goal in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Reservoir #9, Noah Gantt and Atholton #10, Daniel Barrett, battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Reservoir #2, Amir Edris goes up for the header in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton #5, Francis LaBabera attempts to pass the ball past Reservoir #14, Aquilla De Carvalho in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Reservoir #4, Karoon Armand and Atholton #23, Zachary Perry battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton goal keeper #01, Tuscan Mulinazzi, can't catch up to this blast by Reservoir #14, Aquila De Carvalho (left) for the game's 1st goal in the 38th minute of the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Atholton goal keeper #01, Tuscan Mulinazzi, can't catch up to this blast by Reservoir #14, Aquila De Carvalho for the game's 1st goal in the 38th minute of the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementReservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Reservoir #14, Aquila De Carvalho celebrates his goal in the 38th minute of the 1st half. Reservoir #10, Graham Leary, in front of the net in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Atholton boys soccer Thursday September 8, 2022 at Atholton High school. Reservoir defeated Atholton 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)