NOTICE

By continuing to use this website, you agree to our updated Subscriber Terms and Conditions and Terms of Service, as updated on 5/1/23

Fifth Grade students, from left, Dexter Ying, Keira Kerchner and Elizabeth Zhao take part in their group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Fifth Grade students, from left, Dexter Ying, Keira Kerchner and Elizabeth Zhao take part in their group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Pictures from the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Simulated Congressional Hearings

A group of 5th Grade students give their group presentation to a panel of judges during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

A group of 5th Grade students give their group presentation to a panel of judges during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Dominic Nguyen, left, addresses the panel as fellow 5th Grader Yotham Ermiyas looks over his notes during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Dominic Nguyen, left, addresses the panel as fellow 5th Grader Yotham Ermiyas looks over his notes during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Fifth Grade students, from left, Dominic Nguyen, Yotham Ermiyas, Lauryn Odom, Patrick Qiu and Trinity Tunji-Idowu give their group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Fifth Grade students, from left, Dominic Nguyen, Yotham Ermiyas, Lauryn Odom, Patrick Qiu and Trinity Tunji-Idowu give their group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Olivia Grosso smiles as she's embraced by a classmate following her presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Olivia Grosso smiles as she's embraced by a classmate following her presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Fifth Grade students, from left, Dexter Ying, Keira Kerchner and Elizabeth Zhao take part in their group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Fifth Grade students, from left, Dexter Ying, Keira Kerchner and Elizabeth Zhao take part in their group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Linfeng Chen, right, with the Board of Education, is joined by other judges as they shake the hand of Ezekiel Jenkins-Brown and the other 5th Graders following their presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Linfeng Chen, right, with the Board of Education, is joined by other judges as they shake the hand of Ezekiel Jenkins-Brown and the other 5th Graders following their presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

A message reading "HAPPY SCH DAY" is seen on a classroom blackboard during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

A message reading "HAPPY SCH DAY" is seen on a classroom blackboard during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

A group of 5th Graders wait to give their presentation as the panel of judges introduce themselves during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

A group of 5th Graders wait to give their presentation as the panel of judges introduce themselves during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Judges, from left, Antonio Gioia, Linfeng Chen and Janice Agazio give their critique of the 5th Grade students' presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Judges, from left, Antonio Gioia, Linfeng Chen and Janice Agazio give their critique of the 5th Grade students' presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Fifth Grade students, from left, Wyatt Popkey, Vanessa Uyeye and Roxana Batista-Patino respond to judges questions during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Fifth Grade students, from left, Wyatt Popkey, Vanessa Uyeye and Roxana Batista-Patino respond to judges questions during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Fifth Grade students, from left, Wyatt Popkey, Vanessa Uyeye, Roxana Batista-Patino, Saige Souder and Olivia Grosso respond to judges questions during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Fifth Grade students, from left, Wyatt Popkey, Vanessa Uyeye, Roxana Batista-Patino, Saige Souder and Olivia Grosso respond to judges questions during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Alli Whitney, left, with HCPSS and Christian Koot with Towson University listen to a a student's statement during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Alli Whitney, left, with HCPSS and Christian Koot with Towson University listen to a a student's statement during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Elizabeth Zhao speaks to the judges as she takes part in the group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Elizabeth Zhao speaks to the judges as she takes part in the group presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Fifth Grader Wyatt Popkey thinks about his response to a question from a judge during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Fifth Grader Wyatt Popkey thinks about his response to a question from a judge during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

Students in a 5th grade classroom listen to judges critique their classmates' presentations during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

Students in a 5th grade classroom listen to judges critique their classmates' presentations during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Simulated Congressional Hearings

A group of 5th Grade students give their group presentation to a panel of judges during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members.

A group of 5th Grade students give their group presentation to a panel of judges during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement