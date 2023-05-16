Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary | PHOTOS

Linfeng Chen, right, with the Board of Education, is joined by other judges as they shake the hand of Ezekiel Jenkins-Brown and the other 5th Graders following their presentation during the Simulated Congressional Hearings at Hammond Elementary School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Fifth Grade students in the Howard County Public School System demonstrated their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights through oral statements and responses to follow up questions from community dignitaries that made up a panel of simulated congressional committee members. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)