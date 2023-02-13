Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond Ribbon Cutting | PHOTOS

Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain, makes her remarks as (left to right) State Senator Katie Fry Hester, Delegate Courtney Watson, Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball, and Maryland State Comptroller, Brooke Lierman listen, OEC business owner and EC Partnership president, Maria Martinez, and Executive Director EC Partnership Jillian Joseph listen. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)