(Left to Right) Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman; State Senator, Katie Fry Hester; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; Delegate Courtney Watson; Howard County Executive Deputy Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter; Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain; EC Partnership president and OEC business owner, Maria Martinez; and EC Partnership Executive Director, Jillian Joseph. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond Ribbon Cutting | PHOTOS

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project, Monday February 13, 2023. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan and is located at Rogers Avenue and Patapsco River Road.

Maryland Sate Comptroller, Brooke Lierman listens as Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball makes his remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball makes his remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball makes his remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Sate Comptroller, Brooke Lierman makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain, makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain, makes her remarks as (left to right) Delegate Courtney Watson, Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball, and Maryland State Comptroller, Brooke Lierman listen. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain, makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain, makes her remarks as (left to right) State Senator Katie Fry Hester, Delegate Courtney Watson, Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball, and Maryland State Comptroller, Brooke Lierman listen, OEC business owner and EC Partnership president, Maria Martinez, and Executive Director EC Partnership Jillian Joseph listen. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

State Senator Katie Fry Hester makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Delegate Courtney Watson makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

OEC business owner and EC Partnership president, Maria Martinez makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

OEC business owner and EC Partnership president, Maria Martinez makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Executive Director EC Partnership Jillian Joseph makes her remarks. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

(Left to Right) Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman; State Senator, Katie Fry Hester; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; Delegate Courtney Watson; Howard County Executive Deputy Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter; Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain; EC Partnership president and OEC business owner, Maria Martinez; and EC Partnership Executive Director, Jillian Joseph. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

(Left to Right) Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman; State Senator, Katie Fry Hester; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; Delegate Courtney Watson; Howard County Executive Deputy Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter; Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain; EC Partnership president and OEC business owner, Maria Martinez; and EC Partnership Executive Director, Jillian Joseph. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local and state leaders to cut the ribbon on the Quaker Mill Flood Mitigation Pond, a critical Ellicott City Safe and Sound project. The Quaker Mill Pond is the second retention pond to be completed as part of the EC Safe and Sound Plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

