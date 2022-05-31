Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation | PHOTOS

Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Diplomas at Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Mary Yodzis reacts to friend practicing anthem. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation The Marriotts Ridge school orchestra play classical music prior to graduation. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Sayo Waslick (left) and John Wobbeking hydrate and keep cool, using the graduate cap as a fan. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Graduates walk down the aisle silhouetted by the Merriweather barn. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Graduates find their seats. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation The class of 2022 listen to speeches. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Sean Lincoln waits his turn beside a message from a quote by the late Chadwick Boseman. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Sophia Hash reacts after getting her diploma. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Members of the audience take pictures of graduates receiving their diplomas. Marriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Members of the school choir sing for the final time as seniors during Marriotts Ridge High School's 2022 graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion Tuesday., May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Adjusting her hair as the event is about to begin, Shayla Bland wears a message on her cap during Marriotts Ridge High School's 2022 graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion Tuesday., May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Clutching his diploma, Sai Charan Chodavarapu embraces Tammy Goldeisen, principal during Marriotts Ridge High School's 2022 graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion Tuesday., May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Jacqueline Palmer, Class of 2022 President claps as the diplomas are about to be awarded during Marriotts Ridge High School's 2022 graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion Tuesday., May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation From left, Caroline Albert, Emir Alhariri, Agha Mustafa Ali, and Adam Alkhrdaji turn their tassels during Marriotts Ridge High School's 2022 graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion Tuesday., May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMarriotts Ridge High School Class of 2022 Graduation Tammy Goldeisen, principal poses with the class of 2022 on the cusp of her retirement during Marriotts Ridge High School's 2022 graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion Tuesday., May 31, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)