Fells Lane Community Reunites | PHOTOS

Former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman chats with Cooksville native, Joan Hash (L) and her husband Bert Hash following remarks to the crowd as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. Kittleman's father, State Senator Robert Kittleman, was active in the civil rights movement and desegregation efforts in the 1960's in Howard County. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)