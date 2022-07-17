Community members gather for a group photo as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Fells Lane Community Reunites | PHOTOS

The Reunion gave residents of the Fells Lane Community and neighbors who lived on Merryman Street, New Cut Road and Main Street, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County.

Howard County native, Victoria Moore (L) and her friend Sally Paige read some of the printed history on display as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Fells Lane native, Tyrone Tyler stands near a mural as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Catherine Houston recounts some of her own history as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Darlene Houston views photos and printed history as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman chats with Cooksville native, Joan Hash (L) and her husband Bert Hash following remarks to the crowd as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. Kittleman's father, State Senator Robert Kittleman, was active in the civil rights movement and desegregation efforts in the 1960's in Howard County. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Wiley Purkey recounts local history as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Activist and pastor at the White Rock Church talks to a gathering as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. Sands was instrumental in the county's desegregation efforts in the 1960's. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Joan Hash is among the crowd listening to speakers as the Fells Lane Community reunites last Saturday and Sunday in Ellicott City. The event gave residents of that community and others, the opportunity to gather and remember their personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhoods of Howard County. . (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

