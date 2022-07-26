Working near a plank building thought to be perhaps slave quarters, Diannah Bowman, archaeologist picks out potential artifacts among excavated soil during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Elk Ridge Furnace archaeological excavation | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), is conducting archaeological excavations at two outbuildings at the historic Elk Ridge Furnace site in Howard County. In Colonial America, Elk Ridge Furnace operated using enslaved, indentured and convict labor.

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Elkridge Furnace Inn, next to Elk Ridge Furnace Complex, site of an ongoing archaeological excavation Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Peter Morrill, cultural resources and curatorship manager at DNR and Julie Schablitsky, chief of cultural resources, MDOT stand in the shadow of a plank building next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Having just made the discovery, Sarah Janesko, lab director and archaeologist (kneeling), reveals a potential chimney system outside of an historic structure to Peter Morrill, cultural resources and curatorship manager at DNR (standing, right) and Robert Bailey, historic planner Maryland Park Service (facing camera) during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Aaron Levinthal, senior archaeologist shovels unsifted soil into a bin during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Working near a plank building thought to be perhaps slave quarters, Diannah Bowman, archaeologist sifts excavated soil while Aaron Levinthal, senior archaeologist digs for more earth to be examined during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Aaron Levinthal,senior archaeologist takes notes (left), Ryun Papson, field director for MDOT catalogs and Diannah Bowman, archaeologist examines soil for potential artifacts during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Julie Schablitsky, chief of cultural resources, MDOT James F. Ports, Jr.,secretary of MDOT examines a recovered pipe stem with an inscription, found next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Diannah Bowman, archaeologist examines unsifted soil for potential artifacts during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Julie Schablitsky, chief of cultural resources, MDOT holds a recovered pipe stem with an inscription, found next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Peter Morrill, cultural resources and curatorship manager at DNR watches Julie Schablitsky, chief of cultural resources, MDOT hold a shoe unearthed inside of a plank building thought to possibly be slave quarters next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Diannah Bowman, archaeologist sifts through excavated soil during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Ryun Papson, field director for state highway Maryland (wearing green reflective) looks through bag of potential artifacts next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Sarah Janesko, lab director and archaeologist (kneeling), reveals a potential chimney system outside of an historic structure to Peter Morrill, cultural resources and curatorship manager at DNR (standing, right) and Robert Bailey, historic planner Maryland Park Service (facing camera) during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Julie Schablitsky, chief of cultural resources, MDOT stands beside a plank building next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

A copper spoon rests among other discovered artifacts during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Archaeologists dig for Elk Ridge Furnace Complex artifacts

Working near a plank building thought to be perhaps slave quarters, Diannah Bowman, archaeologist picks out potential artifacts among excavated soil during an archaeological dig next to Elkridge Furnace Inn, at Elk Ridge Furnace Complex Tuesday., July 26, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement