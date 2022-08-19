Emeline Jeremiah poses with her mother, Jemmie, as her father Chester takes a picture after the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Celebree School of Ellicott City preschool graduation | PHOTOS

Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022.

Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Pre-school teacher, Jen Manor and school director, Rachael Wolfe, begin to gather the children prior top the start of their graduation. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The "graduates" wait in the shade prior to the ceremony. (Left to right 1st row) Moriah Onyuekwu, Dakota Scott, Avaya Brooks, Daniel Juarez, Bailee Thomas, Garrett Freeburger, Roxanne "Rocky" Jarohmi, Qari Aslam, Pre-K teacher Jen Manor, and Landon Brokenshire. (Left to right 2nd row) Teacher's Aide, Stacy Washington, Tiago Mongello, Clark Kessler, Sophia Braunstien, William Brokenshire, Kyle Monti, Oliver Haas, Emeline Jeremiah, and Natalie Moore. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The "graduates" Moriah Onyuekwu, Dakota Scott, and Avaya Brooks wait in the shade prior to the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

a table of gift bags await the "graduates." Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Parents and family members sit in the pavillion prior to the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Avaya Brooks walks to her chair when her name is announced as family members take photographs during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

bailee Thomas walks to her chair when her name is announced as family members take photographs during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dakota Scott walks to her chair when her name is announced during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Athulith Kothuri waits with his parents, Krishna and Lakshmi, for his name to be called during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Education Director, Amy Sears, gives instructions to Landon Brokenshire as his name is called during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Landon Brokenshire's twin brother, William Brokenshire, walks to his chair as his name is called during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

William Brokenshire, runs for a hug with his teacher, Jen Manor before going to his chair as his name is called during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The "graduates" are seated after getting their certificates during the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lakshmi Kothuri fixes her son Athulith's tassel for pictures after the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kyle Monti sits for pictures for his parents, Chris and Lindsay Monti after the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emeline Jeremiah poses with her mother, Jemmie, as her father Chester takes a picture after the ceremony. Celebree School of Ellicott City, held a preschool graduation ceremony at Clarks Elioak Farm Friday, august 19, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Featured Photos

