Fabio Batista III, holds his son, Fabio Batista IV as they approach a giant turtle on display during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Coral Reef Encounter | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Coral Reef Encounter at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Visitors pack the pool during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Karolina Dublis and her four-year-old daughter, Rose of Hickory Ridge, enter the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Relaxing before their mermaid show, Star Schiro (L) and Elise Rosario-Jansen float in costume during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Kids and their parents watch the Mermaid show during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Joshua Harvey of Alexandria gives his son, Joshua Harvey, Jr., a helping hand as they snorkel and view the scenes underwater during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Eight-year-old Evelyn O'Hare swims with the fish on display during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Fabio Batista III, holds his son, Fabio Batista IV as they approach a giant turtle on display during the Coral Reef Encounter held at the MacGills Common pool in Columbia on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Meia/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement