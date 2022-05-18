Century High School girls lacrosse team celebrates after winning the Regional Championship. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

Glenelg vs Century Girls lacrosse regional final | PHOTOS

Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7.

Century #28, Dulaney Sandbank looks to pass the ball in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg #8, Carleigh Callahanlooks for an opening in front of the Century net in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg #18, Isa Torres, shoots this turn-around-jumper for a goal in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg #22, goalie Jocelyn Torres, makes a save on a shot by Century #1, jasmine Stanton in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #26, Jane Brewer advances the ball up the field in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg #26, Kamryn Henson advances the ball down the field in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century goalie #31, Becca Mullinix, can't catch up with this shot by Glenelg #32, Maura Murphy, a goal in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg #20, Sophie Cipolla scores on this shot in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #15, Lauren Hackett, celebrates after her teammate #2, Caroline Little scores a goal in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #4, Emily Rutledge advances the ball up the field in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #10, Anna Hackett, shoots and scores in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #26, Jane Brewer escapes a double team defense in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #10, Anna Hackett's shot on goal goes wide after being knocked to the ground as she took the shot in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century #28, Delaney Sandbank battles with Glenelg #26, Kamryn Henson for possession of the loose ball in the 2nd half. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century High School girls lacrosse team celebrates after winning the Regional Championship. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

Century High School girls lacrosse team poses with the Regional Championship plaque. Century outlasted Glenelg 8-7. Glenelg vs Century girls lacrosse regional championship, Tuesday May 17 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

