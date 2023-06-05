Wiener Walk in Towson | PHOTOS

Carol Wiley of Bel Air participates in the 2023 Wiener Walk with her dachshund, Journey, who is 18-months old, in the foreground. Walking around the old Towson Courthouse at right is Becky Menapace of Biglerville, PA, with six-year old Telly. More than two dozen dachshunds and their owners came to Patriot Plaza for the event, which raised $615 for Little Paws Dachshund Rescue. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)