Festival attendees gather in Patriot Plaza for drinks and music by the band Southland during the 54th annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Towsontown Spring Festival 2023 | PHOTOS

Towson's annual spring festival Saturday May 6, 2023.

Towsontown Spring Festival 2023

Chris Steets, shows his daughter Natalie Steets, 16 months, with mom Jamie Steets the goats in the Farmyard Experience in the Family Fun Area at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Raj Dance-Manharan, 6, of Towson, tries his balancing and climbing skills on a rope ladder game at the annual Towsontown Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Liam Biggs, 4, of Towson, checks out the table of minature bobble head animals at the Terranova vendor's booth at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Tempest spins riders in the The Family Fun Zone at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Raidel Marquez, of Guacamole Specialists, gives his Cuban-inspired quacamole sample to Thomas Williams during the annual Towsontown Festival (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

A crowd gathers in the beer garden at Patriot Plaza to listen to the band Southland during the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Alicia Teague, of Catonsville, right, buys hand-made soaps and bath bombs from Elizabeth Pettit at her booth Towson Soaps during the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Members of the band Gravity perform at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival on the Patriot Plaza Stage. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Kelly Rook, of Fallston, dances with her daughter Grace Rook, 3, in Patriot Plaza at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

With his face painted like a tiger, Mason Price, 6, enjoys his ice cream cone with sprinkles during the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Vendor Henry Zapata, of Louisville, KY, blows a bird whistle to attract customers at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Jocelyn LeBarnes, of Buena Vista GA, sits in her booth The Metal Edge during the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Audience members join in to sing "My Girl" with the band Gravity during the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The band Southland performs in Patriot Plaza at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Isis-Bastet Johnson, 17, of Parkville, shades herself under a paper parasol along Washington Avenue at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Festival attendees gather in Patriot Plaza for drinks and music by the band Southland during the 54th annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Kali Fossett poses with Towson University football mascot Doc at the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Gloria Comboy dances with Robert Allen as the band Gravity plays in Patriot Plaza during the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

