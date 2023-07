Reagan Cech rides her tricycle while waiting for the Kid’s Bike Rush to kick off the Towson Fourth of July Parade in Towson, MD on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Volunteers encouraged most of the children lined up at the starting line to leave their bikes while they wait in the shade, but Cech and her twin sister Rory took the opportunity to ride their tricycles through the crowd of parked bicycles. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)