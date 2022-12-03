Casey Schell, center, poses with her family Grace, 5 months, Fritz Schell, 4, Eric Schell and Rose Schell, 2, at the Christmas tree at Olympic Park at Towson Circle after the official lighting ceremony.

Casey Schell, center, poses with her family Grace, 5 months, Fritz Schell, 4, Eric Schell and Rose Schell, 2, at the Christmas tree at Olympic Park at Towson Circle after the official lighting ceremony. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Baltimore County official tree lighting in Towson | PHOTOS

Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony Friday December 2, 2022 at Olympic Park at Towson Circle.

Peter DiMilia and his son Rocco, 14 months, watches as Santa arrives on a fire truck during the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Colton Coury, 5, and his sister Ellia Coury, 3, check out the inflatible santa during the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Rhys Ermer, 3, poses with the Grinch and Olaf during the fesitivities before the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

A cheery crowd gathers for the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle while students sing Christmas carols. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Sam Jennings, 6, and Kelly Shanks, 4, pose with Santa at the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Students from Immaculate Conception School sing Christmas carols during the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Members of the Citywide Goldstarz Marching Band perform at the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Santa arrives on a Baltimore County fire truck for the official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Casey Schell, center, poses with her family Grace, 5 months, Fritz Schell, 4, Eric Schell and Rose Schell, 2, at the Christmas tree at Olympic Park at Towson Circle after the official lighting ceremony. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Kamal Kohli, Neha Kohli, of Towson, and their daughter Savannah Kohli, 6, and pose with Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Knoerlein family, Chris, William, 1, and Amy, of Rodgers Forge, take a "selfie" in front of Baltimore County's official Christmas tree during the county's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. (Steve Ruark / for The Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The lights are switched on the Baltimore County official tree lighting ceremony at Olympic Park at Towson Circle. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)

