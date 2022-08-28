Patapsco High School's Lexie Merrifield fronts "A Little Out There" as the band performs on the Cruisin' stage (L-R) during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

The Music City Maryland Festival - Catonsville | PHOTOS

Free event to the public, the Music City Maryland Festival featured 4 stages and 28 bands in downtown Catonsville, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Kayley Russell and Garrett Carrioco take time out to pose for Brendan Russell in back of the snowball stand at the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

Patapsco High School's Lexie Merrifield fronts "A Little Out There" as the band performs on the Cruisin' stage (L-R) during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

Three-year-old Leo Argueta chases bubbles during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

Sharon Hogarth takes video of her daughter as she performs with "A Little Out There" on the Cruisin' stage during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

(L-R) Jodi Hume, Michael Titlebaum, and John Lee perform as the Wafflers during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

Jessica Farrar pauses to enjoy the cool mist under the cooling tent during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

Seven-year-old Livia Googins enjoys one of the bands playing from the shoulders of her dad, Todd Googins during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)

