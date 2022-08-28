The Music City Maryland Festival - Catonsville | PHOTOS

Kayley Russell and Garrett Carrioco take time out to pose for Brendan Russell in back of the snowball stand at the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementPatapsco High School's Lexie Merrifield fronts "A Little Out There" as the band performs on the Cruisin' stage (L-R) during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementThree-year-old Leo Argueta chases bubbles during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementSharon Hogarth takes video of her daughter as she performs with "A Little Out There" on the Cruisin' stage during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)Advertisement(L-R) Jodi Hume, Michael Titlebaum, and John Lee perform as the Wafflers during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementJessica Farrar pauses to enjoy the cool mist under the cooling tent during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementSeven-year-old Livia Googins enjoys one of the bands playing from the shoulders of her dad, Todd Googins during the Music City Maryland Festival in Catonsville Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Carroll County Times)