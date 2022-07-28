Jocelyn Snedeker, 11, and rising 6th grader, painted this inspirational message; "Work Hard. Dream Big." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Inspirational painting at Westchester Elementary School | PHOTOS

Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School in Catonsville this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing.

Katie Harris, painted this inspirational message; "Mistakes are proof you are trying." She led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sam Riggieri, 14, and rising 10th grader, painted this inspirational message; "You are smart." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Liz Riggieri)

Sam Riggieri, 14, and rising 10th grader, painted this inspirational message; "You are smart." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational message; "Keep smiling you are doing a great job!" Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational paintings on a bathroom wall. Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational message; "The time is always right ... to do what is right." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational message; "If you can be anything be kind." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Grant Baldwin, 10, and rising 5th grader, painted this inspirational message; "Don't Stop until you're proud." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Grace Dellinger)

Grant Baldwin, 10, and rising 5th grader, painted this inspirational message; "Don't Stop until you're proud." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational message; "Be the reason someone smiles today." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational message; "Your attitude determines your direction" Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the painted inspirational message; "You can do hard things." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Pictured are some of the student artists and their parents involved with the project. (Left to right) Trish Baldwin, Grant Baldwin, Grace Dillinger, Katie Harris, Jocelyn Snedeker, Principal Mr. Byers, Sam Riggieri, and Liz Riggieri. Katie Harris lead the project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

