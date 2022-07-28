Inspirational painting at Westchester Elementary School | PHOTOS

Pictured are some of the student artists and their parents involved with the project. (Left to right) Trish Baldwin, Grant Baldwin, Grace Dillinger, Katie Harris, Jocelyn Snedeker, Principal Mr. Byers, Sam Riggieri, and Liz Riggieri.
Katie Harris lead the project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)