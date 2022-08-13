Riders make their way up the #8 Streetcar Path. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride | PHOTOS

Advertisement

A group of 15 riders participated in the Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back, Saturday August 13, 2022. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path.

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Janet Dabu, Columbia, signs in for the Rails to Trails bike ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Connor Wright, Catonsville, signs in with Maureen Sweeney Smith for the Rails to Trails bike ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Riders gather before the start of the Rails to Trails bke ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

John Russell and his wife, Denise Cortis, Ellicott City, talk with Rails to Trails' Joe O'Keefe and Joe Shryock prior to the ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Jody Wallace, Catonsviille, signs in for the Rails to Trails bike ride with Joe Shryock. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Sean O'Donnell, Catonsviille, signs in for the Rails to Trails bike ride with Joe Shryock. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Bill Cochran, Rosedale, prepares to ride the Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

A group of 15 riders participated in the Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Participating riders listen to instructions from Catonsville Rails to Trails' Joe Shryock prior to the start of the ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Joe Shryock leads the group up the #8 Streetcar Path. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Riders make their way up the #8 Streetcar Path. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Ressi O'Donnell, Catonsville, and Janet Dabu, Columbia, make their way up the #8 Streetcar Path. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Julia and Greg Alexander, Catonsville, make their way up the #8 Streetcar Path on a tandum bike. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

The group, led by Joe Shryock, make their way up Edmondson Ave on tyhe last leg of the ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride

Ressi and Sean O'Donnell, Catonsville, are all smiles as they make their way up Edmondson Ave on the last leg of the ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement