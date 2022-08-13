Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride | PHOTOS

John Russell and his wife, Denise Cortis, Ellicott City, talk with Rails to Trails' Joe O'Keefe and Joe Shryock prior to the ride. Catonsville Rails to Trails bike ride, is a 14-mile mid-morning, two hour guided bike ride to the Patapsco State Park from the #8 Streetcar Path and back. The ride began at the #8 Streetcar Path - Edmondson Ave. entrance and proceeded down Rolling Road to Relay to the Washington Blvd Entrance to the State Park. The ride followed the Grist Mill Trail to Frederick Road and up the Trolley Line #9 Trail, down Edmondson Ave. and to the Trolley Line #8 Streetcar Path. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)