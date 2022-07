39th Annual Arbutus Firecracker 10K - 2022 | PHOTOS

Sam Shakeshaft 00:42:33, 51st overall, 42nd male, 9th male 30-34; Kelly Kitzmiller 00:59:07, 205th overall, 60th female, and 10th female 25-29; David Goldberg 00:41:21, 40th overall, 35th male, 3rd male 35-39; and Ken Ivanetich 00:44:12, 65th overall, 55th male, and 2nd male 50-54 all from Baltimore, walk from the finiosh at the 39th Annual Arbutus Firecracker 10K, July 4, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)