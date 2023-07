40th Arbutus Firecracker 10K Race | PHOTOS

Dave Buberl, Lutherville, poses for a photo on his motorcycle prior to the 40th Arbutus Firecracker 10K Race, and 1 Mile Fun Run, Tuesday July 4, 2023 at Arbutus Middle School. Dave and 3 other motorcycle escorts led the runners through the 10K course. Between 425 to 450 runners ran the 10K race, according to race director Martin Goode, his last race as director. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)