Campaign signs line the path to Bel Air Town Hall for the Town of Bel Air's municipal election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air's municipal election | PHOTOS

See photos of Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

An electioneer promotes the Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Voters stand in line to check-in and participate in the Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Board of commissioner candidate Jim Rutledge and other electioneering individuals greet voters outside the Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Voters wait to cast their ballots during Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Voters fill out thei ballots during Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Voter Sally Wilkus, left, speaks with board of commissioner candidates Jim Rutledge and Jake Taylor, right, as she arrives to vote in the Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Campaign signs line the path to Bel Air Town Hall for the Town of Bel Air's municipal election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Voters fill out their ballots during Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Voters arrive at Bel Air Town Hall to participate in the Town of Bel Air's municipal election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Town commissioner incumbent Erin Hughes, left, is greeted by Jan Callahan, a family friend, upon her arrival to participate in the Town of Bel Air's municipal election at Bel Air Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

