Sarabesque, a drag queen from York, Pa., gives a performance during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival | PHOTOS

Pictures from the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Festival-goers pass under a rainbow arch during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Dustyn Dawn of Baltimore reads a book to festival goers during a Drag Queen Storytime at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Dustyn Dawn of Baltimore reads a book to festival goers during a Drag Queen Storytime at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Brittany Arkins of Delta, Pa., and her children Buddy, 3, and Winnie, 2, watch a stage performer during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Festival goers wearing capes walk between the rows of vendor tensts during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Sarabesque, a drag queen from York, Pa., gives a performance during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Drag queen performer Venus Frastada of White Marsh receives a tip from a spectator during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Havre de Grace resident Colleen Webster dances with a pride flag while listening to a band, SONiA disappear fear, during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Sarabesque, a drag queen from York, Pa., gives a performance during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

SONiA disappear fear (Sonia Rutstein) performs during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Brie Simpson, left, and Dilen Maurice, members of local Havre de Grace band Middle of No Where, perform during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Drag queen performers Venus Frastada, left, and Sarabesque are seen during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

