Torrey Smith at Klein's ShopRite in Bel Air | PHOTOS

Torrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, talks with Emmorton 10U Buccaneers player Brooks Ring as he signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Representatives from Klein's ShopRite and the Maryland Food Bank join former Raven Torrey Smith as they present a generous donation of $90,000 to the Maryland Food Bank before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's Shop Rite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, places a few bags of groceries into the cart of fan and Shop Rite customer De'ja Carter as he participates in the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, talks to the crowd gathered around about his dedication to helping fight hunger before he and other participate in the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Thomas Idrovo of Bel Air smiles as he proudly displays his freshly autographed football from former Baltimore Raven Torrey Smith during the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Loyal Baltimore Ravens fan and Shop Rite employee Victoria Philips snaps a quick photo of former Raven Torrey Smith as he signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Bel Air Mayor Kevin Bianca, left, and Harford County Council member Andre Johnson works together to bag groceries for customers during the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Members of the Shop Rite team gather for a photo with former Raven Torrey Smith during the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Jacob Klein, Finance and Administration Manager for Klein's Shop Rite, right, takes a moment to thank those in the crowd for their support as he announces former Raven Torrey Smith during the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, talks with Emmorton 10U Buccaneers player Jacob Bender and his dad, coach Jeremy Bender as he signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, talks with Emmorton 10U Buccaneers player Cali Warner as he signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Members of the Emmorton 10U Buccaneers patiently wait for their turn to meet former Raven Torrey Smith as he signs some autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, talks to the crowd gathered around about his dedication to helping fight hunger before he and other participate in the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith poses for a few photos with fan Austin Nelson of Bel Air as he participates in the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, hands an autographed football to young fan Thomas Idrovo of Bel Air as he talks with he and his grandmother Maria Idrovo before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith talks with an Emmorton 10U Buccaneers player as he signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTorrey Smith at Klein's Shop Rite in Bel Air Former Raven Torrey Smith, right, talks with Emmorton 10U Buccaneers player Brooks Ring as he signs autographs before the “Help Bag Hunger” celebrity grocery baggers event at Klein's ShopRite in the Festival at Bel Air Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)