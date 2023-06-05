Graduate Shemar Perkins gets a high five from one of his teacher as he and his classmates exit the auditorium during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Shemar Perkins gets a high five from one of his teacher as he and his classmates exit the auditorium during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Swan Creek School Class of 2023 graduation | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation 2023.

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Shemar Perkins gets a high five from one of his teacher as he and his classmates exit the auditorium during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Shemar Perkins gets a high five from one of his teacher as he and his classmates exit the auditorium during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Members of the Swan Creek School Class of 2023 celebrate after turning their tassles during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Members of the Swan Creek School Class of 2023 celebrate after turning their tassles during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Albert Cooper smiles proudly as he receives his diploma from Board of Education President Dr. Carol Mueller during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Albert Cooper smiles proudly as he receives his diploma from Board of Education President Dr. Carol Mueller during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Alonna Alston shares a laugh with her family as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Alonna Alston shares a laugh with her family as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Proud graduates, from left, Farrad Stephens, Myles Stephens and Tamera Steppe, proudly display their diplomas as the take their seats after crossing the stage during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Proud graduates, from left, Farrad Stephens, Myles Stephens and Tamera Steppe, proudly display their diplomas as the take their seats after crossing the stage during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Swan Creek School graduates hold their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Swan Creek School graduates hold their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Proud mom Melissa Shepard poses for some photos with her son, Swan Creek School graduate, Anthony Shepard as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Proud mom Melissa Shepard poses for some photos with her son, Swan Creek School graduate, Anthony Shepard as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Kyla Lampkin displays her diploma hearing the cheers from family in the crowd during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Kyla Lampkin displays her diploma hearing the cheers from family in the crowd during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Devin Anderson delivers his address to his fellow graduates during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Devin Anderson delivers his address to his fellow graduates during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate stake their seats and settle in for the ceremony as the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony gets underway Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate stake their seats and settle in for the ceremony as the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony gets underway Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Proud dad Gene Miller poses for a few photos with his son, graduate Isaac Miller as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Proud dad Gene Miller poses for a few photos with his son, graduate Isaac Miller as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate William Hines smiles proudl as his name is called to receive his diploma during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate William Hines smiles proudl as his name is called to receive his diploma during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Daniel Hurley poses for a few photos with his mom, Sofia Hurley,left, and sister Maria Hurley as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Daniel Hurley poses for a few photos with his mom, Sofia Hurley,left, and sister Maria Hurley as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Matteo Scotto poses for a few photos with his family as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Matteo Scotto poses for a few photos with his family as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

A graduate sits listening to the student speaker adrress during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

A graduate sits listening to the student speaker adrress during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Graduate Devin Anderson delivers his address to his fellow graduates during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Graduate Devin Anderson delivers his address to his fellow graduates during the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Swan Creek School graduation

Proud dad Gene Miller, front shares a laugh with his family after posing for a few photos with his son, graduate Isaac Miller as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Proud dad Gene Miller, front shares a laugh with his family after posing for a few photos with his son, graduate Isaac Miller as they gather outside to celebrate after the Swan Creek School graduation ceremony Tuesday, May, 30, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement