Bohemia Manor vs Patterson Mill boys soccer | PHOTOS

Patterson Mill's David Kim gets airborne as he tries to redirect the ball towards Bohemia Manor's goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's David Kim gets airborne as he tries to redirect the ball towards Bohemia Manor's goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Leo Pappas sends a kick towards Bohemia Manor's goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Leo Pappas sends a kick towards Bohemia Manor's goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Jackson Burke, left, makes a move to get around Bohemia Manor defender Gavin McKew during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Jackson Burke, left, makes a move to get around Bohemia Manor defender Gavin McKew during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Jackson Burke controls the ball as Bohemia Manor's Heriberto Cantoran-Torres and Kennedy Rosa give chase during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Jackson Burke controls the ball as Bohemia Manor's Heriberto Cantoran-Torres and Kennedy Rosa give chase during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Austin Berger, left, collides with a Bohemia Manor defender as they try to make a play on the ball by the sideline during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Austin Berger, left, collides with a Bohemia Manor defender as they try to make a play on the ball by the sideline during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Kai Gibson, left, celebrates a goal with teammate Leo Pappas against Bohemia Manor during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Kai Gibson, left, celebrates a goal with teammate Leo Pappas against Bohemia Manor during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Diego Peralta controls the ball as he advances the play towards the Bohemia Manor goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Diego Peralta controls the ball as he advances the play towards the Bohemia Manor goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Kai Gibson tries to use his head to redirect a corner kick past Bohemia Manor keeper Karson Rice during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Kai Gibson tries to use his head to redirect a corner kick past Bohemia Manor keeper Karson Rice during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Vinnie Wysong sends a shot towards Bohemia Manor's goal, resulting in a first half score during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Vinnie Wysong sends a shot towards Bohemia Manor's goal, resulting in a first half score during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Reza Mousavi, right, celebrates a goal with teammate Leo Pappas against Bohemia Manor during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Reza Mousavi, right, celebrates a goal with teammate Leo Pappas against Bohemia Manor during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

