Patterson Mill's Sophie Lopano tries to put a kill past Bel Air's Brooke Hopkins during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air vs Patterson Mill volleyball | PHOTOS

Patterson Mill's Grace Bonhoff tries for a kill against Bel Air during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air's Hayden Pennypacker looks to put a kill over a Patterson Mill opponent during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill teammates Anna Elliott, left, and Grace Bonhoff try to block the ball back at Bel Air's Anna Kane during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Ava Shores digs the ball in front of teammate Angela Kim against Bel Air during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill teammates celebrate a point against Bel Air during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Jeana Harrison gets set to serve to Bel Air during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air's Anna Kane digs a serve in front of teammate Annalise Lewis during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air's Brooke Hopkins hits the ball over Patterson Mill blockers during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Sophie Lopano tries to put a kill past Bel Air's Brooke Hopkins during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Julia Shrewsberry hits the ball away from Bel Air blocker Annalise Lewis during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air's Brooke Hopkins (20) tries to hit the ball past Patterson Mill blockers Julia Shrewsberry, left, and Grace Bonhoff during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air players celebrate a point against Patterson Mill during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Grace Bonhoff puts a shot past Bel Air's Tia Pegler during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill's Sophie Lopano tries to hit the ball past Bel Air's Brooke Hopkins during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

