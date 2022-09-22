Aberdeen IronBirds lose in championship final | PHOTOS

Aberdeen vs Bowling Green South Atlantic League championship series final Aberdeen's Max Wagner slides safely into third for a triple during Wednesday's South Atlantic League championship game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen vs Bowling Green South Atlantic League championship series final The Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-0 to take the championship trophy in the South Atlantic League championship series final game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aberdeen infielder Billy Cook gets the throw from the catcher and turns to attempt the tag out at second base on Bowling Green's Heriberto Hernandez during the South Atlantic League championship series final game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Aberdeen infielder Frederick Bencosme, left, gives a high five to teammate Jud Fabian after his big catch at the wall during the South Atlantic League championship game played Wednesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Aberdeen pitcher Xavier Moore fields the ball hit back to the mound during the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aberdeen infielder Frederick Bencosme gets the out at second fires the throw to first hoping for a double play during the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Members of the Aberdeen IronBirds watch the Bowling Green Hot Rods celebrate their South Atlantic League championship at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday. Aberdeen's Max Wagner rounds second and speeds toward third, sliding in safely for a triple during the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Aberdeen pitcher Xavier Moore delivers the pitch to the waiting batter during the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Members of the Aberdeen IronBirds take a few minutes to talk to fans and sign a few autographs after the team's loss in the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Aberdeen starting pitcher Peter Van Loon delivers the pitch to the waiting batter during the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aberdeen pitcher Kade Strowd delivers the pitch to the waiting batter during the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Bowling Green teammates celebrate on the field after their 4-0 win over Aberdeen in the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Bowling Green teammates celebrate on the field after their 4-0 win over Aberdeen in the South Atlantic League championship series final game against Bowling Green at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Wednesday, September 21, 2022.