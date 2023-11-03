North Harford vs Hereford football playoff | PHOTOS

North Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's Brendan Kittner tries to elude a tackle attempt by North Harford defender Tyler Ottensmeyer during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's Dominic Garbarino (12) goes low as he dives into the endzone for a second quarter touchdown run against North Harford during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's Cole Haynes, left, carries the ball against North Harford during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford receiver Jacob Jurgensen runs with the ball after a catch, chased by North Harford's Tyler Ottensmeyer during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's JP Revitte gets airborne as he intercepts a pass in front of North Harford receiver Chase Thomas during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football North Harford's Harold Davis is tackled short of first down yardage by Hereford's Dominic Garbarino after a catch during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football North Harford's Donnie Mullins tries to escape defensive pressure from Hereford's Ryan Cox during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's Brendan Kittner tries to elude a tackle attempt by North Harford defender Tyler Ottensmeyer during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football North Harford's Preston Miller loses control of the ball as he's tackled by Hereford's Dominic Garbarino during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford running back Nico Mosquera follows linemen Reed Coleman (65) and Willie DeSantis, making a block on North Harford's Ethan Sealy (13), on his way to a second quarter score during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's Nico Mosquera , left, celebrates a first quarter touchdown with teammate Brady George against North Harford during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football Hereford's Dominic Garbarino, makes a hit on North Harford's Preston Miller, forcing him to fumble on the play during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementNorth Harford vs Hereford football North Harford's Harold Davis tries to get past Hereford defenders Nico Mosquera (8) and Reed Coleman on a run play during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)