C. Milton Wrtight golfer Jack Geyer watches his shot sail down the fairway on the sixth hole during the Harford County Golf Tournament at Geneva Farms Golf Course in Pylesvile Monday, October 17, 2022. Geyer finished the round with an even par 72 to take first place in the tournament. C. Milton Wright also took the team title for the tournament. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)