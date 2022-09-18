John Carroll's Tristan Richardson tries to make the cut with the Bishop O'Connell defense closing in during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford football week three | PHOTOS

John Carroll takes on visiting Bishop O'Connell Friday, September 16, 2022.

John Carroll's Luke Robinson gets up to make the interception on the Bishop O'Connell pass inteded for receiver Colin Richardson during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll's Harold Davis sprints into the endzone for a score on defense after his interception during the game against Bishop O'Connell at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll's Michael Cox keeps pushing for a few extra yards with Bishop O'Connell defender Kellen McConnell battling to make the tackle on a carry during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A trio of John Carroll defenders cometogether to make the stop on Bishop O'Connell ball carrier Aidan Munroe during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll's Tristan Richardson gets by teh Bishop O'Connell defense and picks up a few yards on a carry during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll's Trevor Amrein takes the hand-off from quarterback D.J. Fronek and finds his way to the endzne on a carry during the game against Bishop O'Connell at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll receiver Devin Rukowicz makes the catch and turns to pick up some extra yardage with Bishop O'Connell's Aidan Munroe trying to make the tackle during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll's Luke Robinson breaks up the pass intednded for Bishop O'Connell receiver Brendan Dockery during the game at John Carroll Friday, September 16, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

