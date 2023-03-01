Fallston vs North Harford girls basketball playoff | PHOTO

girls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Members of the Fallston girls basketball team celebrate after their win over North Harford during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Ayla Galloway leap's in for the block as North Harford's Lilian duffy goes in for the layup during the playoff game at North Harford Monday, February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford North Harford's Peyton Dawson stays tough on defense as Fallston's Leah Rhinehart tries to make a move to the basket during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Maddy Burns stays tough on defense as North Harford's Lilian Duffy looks to make the pass during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford North Harford's Jenna Amrhein sprints up the court looking to make a basket during the playoff game against Fallston at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Brooke Bolesta gets up to make the block on North Harford's Lilian Duffy as she goes to the basket during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Maddy Burns, front, and Renee Gent move in to make the block as North Harford's Caroline Nicholson tries to put up the shot during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston teammates Brooke Bolesta and Ayla Galloway celebrate after their win over North Harford during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Ayla Galloway gets the ball and looks to make a move during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford North Harford's Lilian Duffy goes in for the score with Fallston's Brooke Bolesta and Ayla Galloway closing in to apptempt the stop during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Brooke Bolesta and North Harford'sLilian Duffy battle for control of the ball during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Maddy Burns scans the defense as she moves the ball around the court during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Maddy Burns and a group of teammates try for the rebound during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford North Harford's Marissa Struhar puts up the shot as Fallston's Leah Rhinehart moves in hoping for the block during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford North Harford's Jenna Amrhein and Fallston's Brooke Bolesta battle for the loose ball during the playoff game at North Harford Monday,.February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford Fallston's Ayla Galloway puts up the shot of the North Harford defense during the playoff game at North Harford Monday February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)Advertisementgirls basketball playoffs Fallston vs North Harford North Harford's Lilian Duffy styas in position on defense as Fallston's Ayla Galloway drives to the basket during the playoff game at North Harford Monday, February 27, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)