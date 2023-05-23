NOTICE

Fallston players pose with their championship trophy following their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston vs Perryville 1A boys lacrosse final | PHOTOS

Fallston and Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Fallston players pose with their championship trophy following their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston players celebrate on the field following their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston players celebrate on the field following their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston players celebrate on the field following their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Perryville head coach Doug Savick holds the finalist trophy following the team's loss to Fallston during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Lucas Hurlburt chases after a coach, attempting to douse him with liquid, following the team's win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Brody Fitzkee, center, leads the charge across the field as the team celebrates their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston players celebrate with their trophy following their win over Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Lucas Hurlburt controls the ball with Perryville's Kurt Vaughn defending during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Jacob MacMillan, left, makes a charge toward the goal crease with Perryville's Anthony Thompson giving chase during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Gage McKenna keeps possession of the ball as he maneuvers through Perryville defenders including Eric Lenhart, right, during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Owen Karantonis, right, defends against Perryville's Michael Young during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston keeper Landon Mills makes a save on a shot by Perryville's Vinnie Muscella (24) during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Ian Swartzendruber winds up for a shot on goal against Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston goal scorer Ian Swartzendruber (8) celebrates a score with Lucas Hurlburt and Greg Hoer (25) against Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Nick Nikola (24) celebrates a goal in front of Perryville's Evan Beynon during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Quinn McLaughlin, right, tries to get past Perryville opponent Ty Stiffler during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston's Nick Nikola winds up for a shot on goal against Perryville during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

