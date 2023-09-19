John Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer | PHOTOS

John Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer Fallston teammates embrace goal scorer Ruby Reddel following a first half tally against John Carroll during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer Fallston's Ava Lambros makes a play on the ball in front of John Carroll's Sophia Moskunas, right, and Natalie Kelly during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer Fallston's Sarah Farally jumps into the arms of teammate Ruby Reddel as they celebrate a goal against John Carroll during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer John Carroll's Cali Friedel, right, makes a play on the ball before Fallston's Sydney McLaughlin can get her foot to the ball during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer Fallston's Ava Lambros makes a play on the ball, keeping it away from John Carroll's Clara Madore during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer Fallston's Sarah Farally, foreground, and John Carroll's Natalie Kelly battle for control of the ball during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer Fallston's Hayden Mills boots the ball away from John Carroll's Clara Madore during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer John Carroll's Pieper McCue, left, and Fallston's Abby Richard battle for control of the ball during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer John Carroll keeper Kelly McGrain is unable to make a save on a shot by Fallston's Sarah Farally (7) during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementJohn Carroll vs Fallston girls soccer John Carroll teammates celebrate their first goal of the game by goal scorer Emmie King (3) during a girls soccer game at Fallston High School on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)