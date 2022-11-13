Fallston vs Allegany boys soccer Class 1A state semi-final | PHOTOS

Fallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Christian Worthington gets the ball away as Allegany's Peyton Thomassy moves in during the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's goal keeper Dylan Kreis slides in to make the stop on Alleganey's Caedon Wallace shot attempt during the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Dylan Sheperd and Allegany's Peyton Thomassy battle for the head ball during the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston'goal keeper Dylan Kreis consoles Allegany's Harrison Reid and congrtaulates him on a great game after Fallston's win in the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Christian Worthington celebrates after one of his three goals in the Class 1A state semi-final match against Alleganey at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Colby Resh tries to block out Allegany's Jace Patton as they battle for the loose ball during the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Ryan Blair tries to move the ball up the field as Allegany's Jace Patton moves in to attempt the steal during the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston'goal keeper Dylan Kreis celebrates a bit after the win over Alleganey in the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston'goal keeper Dylan Kreis celebrates a bit as Allegany's Harrison Reid kneels in disbelief after the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston'goal keeper Dylan Kreis consoles Allegany's Harrison Reid and congrtaulates him on a great game after Fallston's win in the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Christian Worthington turns to chase down the loose ball Allegany's Liam Mowbray closing in moves in during the Class 1A state semi-final match at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFallston vs Allegany boys soccer state semi-final Fallston's Christian Worthington celebrates with his team after his third goal in the Class 1A state semi-final match against Allegany at Linganore High School Saturday, November 12,2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)