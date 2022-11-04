Harford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood | PHOTOS

Harford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Michael Lee gets by the Patapsco defense and sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Jahmir Torres secures the ball after the catch with Patapsco's Shyheid Strickland immediatly on him for the tackle during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Darius Flemming tries to strip the ball while making the tackle Patapsco ball carrier Noah Cornish during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Michael Lee , back, and teammate Brandell Stokes celebrate after Lee's touchdown during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Darius Flemming shows some good sportsmanship and offers a hand to Patapsco's Noah Cornish during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood kicker Carson Crouse puts up the extra point during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Jahmir Torres slips away from Patapsco's Malachi Moyd and picks up a few more yards during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Jermaine Haygood sends Patapsco quarterback Brian Morales out of bounds during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Elfred Segbe scoops up the loose ball and sprints to the endzone for a touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Elfred Segbe looks over his shoulder and sprints to the endzone for a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Elfred Segbe looks over his shoulder and sprints to the endzone for a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Elfred Segbe, right, and teammate Isaiah Megginson celebrate in the endzone after a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Segbe during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Isaiah Martin makes the catch and tries to keep his balance to pick up a few more yards during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Isaiah Megginson keeps his gri[ and makes the tackle on Patapsco's Noah Cornish during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHarford football playoffs Patapsco vs Edgewood Edgewood's Mekhi Georges takes down Patapsco's Noah Cornish during the first round playoff game of the 3A North Region against Patapsco at Edgewood Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)