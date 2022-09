Amy Wagner, front, proudly displays her flag as friend Michelle Karczeski, back, stands with her Remember 9/11 Flag while they and other friends stand waving their flags in the median area of Rt. 24 in Bel Air in honor of Septmeber 11th as drivers cheer, honk their horns and wave as lines of cars move along Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)