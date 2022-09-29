Second Chance job and resource fair | PHOTOS

Second chance job fair Shelby Barnes of Aberdeen, left, talks with Mike Gali from the Susquehanna Workforce Network about potential jobs and other resources available through the organization at the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Visitors hoping to find some resources make their way inside for the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Shaun Rutherford, Desk Supervisor with the state Parole and Probation office helps a visitor with an issue during the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Friends Joshua Whitaker, left, and D'Andre Demus of Abingdon check out the variety of resources as they head to the to next booth during the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Potential employers and other community resources were on hand to provide some help for a variety of visitors during the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Teresa Ragsdale, back, with the Maryland Coalition of Families answers a few questions for visitors at her organization's booth during the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair The Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday September 28, 2022 offered a variety of resources for visitors. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Visitors hoping to find some resources make their way inside for the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Visitors hoping to find some resources make their way inside for the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Potential employers and other community resources were on hand to provide some help for a variety of visitors during the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Friends Joshua Whitaker, front, and D'Andre Demus of Abingdon make their way around the floor as they head to the to next booth during the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Shelby Barnes of Aberdeen, left, talks with Mike Gali from the Susquehanna Workforce Network about potential jobs and other resources available through the organization at the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSecond chance job fair Volunteer Margaret Dudley helps some visitors get checked in as they arrive at the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)