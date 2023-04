Nelson Hannahs, left, gets help from Amy Gantz-Cheatham to remove a sign from Lilly Run, part of a group of volunteers representing the Walter and Betty Ward YMCA in Abingdon, removing debris from the waterway in Havre de Grace during River Sweep 2023, the annual shoreline and waterways cleanup organized by the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)