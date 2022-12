Jonas W. Seeberg founder and President of Real Life Prosthetics in Abingdon is celebrating 21 years in Harford County. "I am very excited for our team at Real Life Prosthetics and look forward to a bright future! With our expanding team of professionals, technological advances, in-house rehabilitation, in-house manufacturing, and additional locations, we are able to better serve those facing limb loss and disability." (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)