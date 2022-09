Rabbi Meeka Simerly works with pre-school students, from left, Josephine Walker, Zander Quabili and River Hampton as she explains the different symbolism of the items on the table at the Temple Adas Shalom Havre de Grace Thursday, September 15, 2022.Simerly brings her guitar and other instruments and uses them to help with lessons for the children in the temple's pre-school. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)