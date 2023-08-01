Harford County's National Night Out | PHOTOS

Harford County's National Night Out Sheriff Jeff Gahler welcomes those in attendance during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out DFC Matt Weilert is dressed in a training bite suit as Zorro latches on to his arm, with Zorro's handler DFC Allen Jennings, left, looking on in a bite aprehension drill by Harford County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Allie (10) and Jaxon (3) Barbato of Bel Air take a seat while exploring a SAFE Boat operated by the Harford County Sheriff's Office during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Zorro with Harford County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit is rewarded with a toy from handler DFC Allen Jennings during a narotics detection demonstration at the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Julia Dietz, a pre-basic firefighter with the Fallston Volunteer Fire and shows the inside of an apparatus to Ellie Letsche, 5, of Edgewood during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Harford County Circuit Court Judge Alex Allman speaks with visitors during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Zorro with Harford County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit awaits instructions from handler DFC Allen Jennings during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out DFC Matt Weilert is dressed in a training bite suit as Zorro latches on to his arm in a bite aprehension drill by Harford County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Avery Hebert, 10, of Bel Air helps her 22-month-old brother Wesley play with controls in a mini excavator during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Julia Dietz, a pre-basic firefighter with the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Co., teaches Ellie Letsche, 5, of Edgewood about thermal imaging cameras during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Five-year-old Oliver Bianca of Bel Air takes in the view from the driver's seat of the Harford County Sheriff's Offices' Command Post Bus during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Eleven-month-old Leah Taylor of Bel Air plays with her firefighter hat during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out DFC Matt Weilert and Rocco with Harford County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit give an obedience demonstration during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Maximus Makowiecki of Dundalk tries on a helmet as he sits in the seat of a military light tactical vehicle during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County's National Night Out Alex Korattiyil with Harford County Sheriff's Office rappels down from the top of a ladder truck during the National Night Out event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)