The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (center-right) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (bottom-left) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. Broad Creek at botton, the horse stable (unused) is at top-left. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The Mill Green Mill | PHOTOS

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county.

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (center-right) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (bottom-left) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. Broad Creek at botton, the horse stable (unused) is at top-left. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The Mill Green Mill Estate's main entrance off Prospect Road. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The north-east corner of the mill is pictured. The pool is on the south side and the mill run and millwheel would have been located on the west side of the building. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

View of the pool looking from the originial mill. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (center of structure with stone facade at right) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (left) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The Mill Green Mill - the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Bordered by Prospect Road (left) and Broad Creek (right) the 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. The horse stable is upper-center, just above is the original mill and pool, left of pool and evergreen trees is the miller's house. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Mill stone wheels are located all about the property. These lead to the south side entrance of the original Mill Green Mill. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (top-right) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (center) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The Mill Green Mill - the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Pictured is the miller's house (stone facade, center-left) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The Mill Green Mill - the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. To the left is the "mill run" that the millwheel that was on the left side of the building. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (stone facade, center) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

View of the pool looking out the south side entrance to the originial mill. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (center) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (center-left) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. The property is bordered by Broad Creek (bottom). It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The original miller's house is w the stone facade center-left. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (center with stone facade) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (left) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (top-left) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 (center) and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. Broad Creek is to the left and the mill run is on the left along the tree line. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house (very center of existing structure) dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

The unoccupied horse stable. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

