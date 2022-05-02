The Mill Green Mill | PHOTOS

The north-east corner of the mill is pictured. The pool is on the south side and the mill run and millwheel would have been located on the west side of the building. The 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)