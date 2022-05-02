The Mill Green Mill | PHOTOS

Bordered by Prospect Road (left) and Broad Creek (right) the 45-acre Mill Green Mill property in the Mill Green historic district was purchased by the Bottiglieri family in 2021 as a multigenerational residence. The family recently granted the Harford Land Trust an easement to the historic property, which includes the miller's house dating from 1743, which has been built onto as part of the private residence; the original mill from 1827 and the first in-ground pool built in Harford County, now a koi pond. The horse stable is upper-center, just above is the original mill and pool, left of pool and evergreen trees is the miller's house. It's also one of three National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the county. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)