Mason Dixon Large Scale Railroad Society | PHOTOS

Society president Joe Sova and fellow member Paul Penner, right, keep an eye on the train as it runs on the layout by the Mason Dixon Large Scale Railroad Society on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The society's 32nd annual model train display is setup in the Boulevard at Box Hill (near Wegmans) with regular hours on Fridays 5pm-9pm, Saturdays 12pm-9pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm, and special hours the week after Christmas. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)