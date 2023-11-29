Mason Dixon Large Scale Railroad Society | PHOTOS

This website stores data such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as marketing, personalization, and analytics. By remaining on this website, you indicate your consent. Cookie Policy
See photos of the train layout by the Mason Dixon Large Scale Railroad Society on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The society's 32nd annual model train display is setup in the Boulevard at Box Hill (near Wegmans) with regular hours on Fridays 5pm-9pm, Saturdays 12pm-9pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm, and special hours the week after Christmas.