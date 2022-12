The shadows of the three ahelicopters can be seen on the waters of the Inner Harbor off the shore of Fort McHenry as the crews with the Maryland Army National Guard 29th Combat Aviation Brigade as the team gets close to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Two CH-47 Chinooks and a UH-47 Black Hawk performed some rehersal flights Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming flyovers for the Ravens game on December th and the Military Bowl December 28th in Annapolis. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)