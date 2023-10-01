Maryland Italian Festival | PHOTOS

Maryland Italian Festival Julie Anna Gulenko gives an operatic vocal performance during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival Becky and Keith Robinson of Fallston take part in a wine sampling/seminar during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival People fill the grounds of the Harford County Equestrian Center to take in the sights, sounds and tastes during the Maryland Italian Festival, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival Teams compete in a bocce tournament to benefit Special Olympics during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival Atendees at the Maryland Italian Festival, sprawl out across the grounds of the Harford County Equestrian Center, enjoying entertainment, food and more on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival Gina and Kevin Reich of Bel Air are seen wearing Italain-themed hats while enjoying entertainment during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival Gianni Andracchio of Lutherville competes in a bocce tournament during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementMaryland Italian Festival People gather to sample differnt wines during a wine seminar at the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)