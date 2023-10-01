Julie Anna Gulenko gives an operatic vocal performance during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Julie Anna Gulenko gives an operatic vocal performance during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Maryland Italian Festival | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Pictures from the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Maryland Italian Festival

Julie Anna Gulenko gives an operatic vocal performance during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Julie Anna Gulenko gives an operatic vocal performance during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

Becky and Keith Robinson of Fallston take part in a wine sampling/seminar during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Becky and Keith Robinson of Fallston take part in a wine sampling/seminar during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

People fill the grounds of the Harford County Equestrian Center to take in the sights, sounds and tastes during the Maryland Italian Festival, on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

People fill the grounds of the Harford County Equestrian Center to take in the sights, sounds and tastes during the Maryland Italian Festival, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

Teams compete in a bocce tournament to benefit Special Olympics during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Teams compete in a bocce tournament to benefit Special Olympics during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

Atendees at the Maryland Italian Festival, sprawl out across the grounds of the Harford County Equestrian Center, enjoying entertainment, food and more on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Atendees at the Maryland Italian Festival, sprawl out across the grounds of the Harford County Equestrian Center, enjoying entertainment, food and more on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

Gina and Kevin Reich of Bel Air are seen wearing Italain-themed hats while enjoying entertainment during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Gina and Kevin Reich of Bel Air are seen wearing Italain-themed hats while enjoying entertainment during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

Gianni Andracchio of Lutherville competes in a bocce tournament during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Gianni Andracchio of Lutherville competes in a bocce tournament during the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement

Maryland Italian Festival

People gather to sample differnt wines during a wine seminar at the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

People gather to sample differnt wines during a wine seminar at the Maryland Italian Festival, held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement