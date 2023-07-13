Aiden Cook, 10, samples a spoonful of ice cream at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16.

Aiden Cook, 10, samples a spoonful of ice cream at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks ice cream | PHOTOS

People gather for the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kate Dallam, owner of Broom's Bloom Dairy speaks at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, during an event at the farm creamery in Bel Air on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly speaks at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly speaks at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Louis Bono, owner of Edgewood Creamery, scoops a heaping spoonful of ice cream for a guest at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Calie Peppmuller, 9, of Aberdeen, tries a sample of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, during a launch event held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Representatives from local creameries are joined by other dignitaries for the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aiden Cook, 10, samples a spoonful of ice cream at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks speaks at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Louis Bono, owner of Edgewood Creamery, scoops a heaping spoonful of ice cream for a guest while Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly tries his own sample at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, during an event held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

One-year-old Laila Cook is joined by her siblings Savannah, 6, and Aiden, 10, as they sample ice cream at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks tries an ice cream sample at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Louis J. Bono, son of Louis Bono, owner of Edgewood Creamery, indulges in a spoonful of his father's ice cream at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Matthew Scales, executive director of Visit Harford, Inc. promotes the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Megan McMillan, manager/co-owner of Keyes Creamery, helps her 2-year-old son Benjamin sample their chocolate-based ice cream at the launch of ice cream with a "Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks" theme, dedicated to Harford County’s 250th anniversary, held at Broom's Bloom Dairy on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Creameries along Harford’s Ice Cream Trail (Bomboy's Home Made Ice Cream, Broom's Bloom Dairy, Edgewood Creamery, Jarrettsville Creamery and Keyes Creamery) each created their own unique flavor on the theme which will become available for purchase at their own shops beginning on National Ice Cream Day, July 16. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

