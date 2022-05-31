As is John Carroll tradition, female graduates wear white caps and gowns while male graduates wear black at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises | PHOTOS

The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022 at Harford Community College's APGFCU Arena.

Students pose for a selfie in the staging area at HCC’s APGFCU Arena at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Ella Andrychowski processing into the Arena at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Gianna Bullington, Chris Brown and Emma Braddy listen attentively during the ceremony at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Gabbi Meyer poses with her new diploma at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Bryce Riffel shows off his diploma at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Christian Pascual turns his tassel as a new graduate at The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

The Class of 2022’s cap toss at The John Carroll School Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Colin Westermeyer and Ben Rosensteel present their diplomas following The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Rachel Fitzpatrick and Madison Shaffery present their diplomas after The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

Sean Comello, class valedictorian Mark Ghattas and class salutatorian Robert Hauf present their diplomas following The John Carroll School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises, Friday May 27, 2022. (The John Carroll School)

