Governor Larry Hogan walks down N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace with Council President, Jim Ringsaker. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Hogan visits Havre de Grace | PHOTOS

Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants.

Governor Larry Hogan leaves McGregor's Restaurant & Tavern after having lunch. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan talks with local officials after hving lunch at McGregor's Restaurant & Tavern after having lunch. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan talks with a Havre de Grace resident before touring the city's waterfront in the "Ride The Tide" shuttle. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan tours the city's waterfront in the "Ride The Tide" shuttle. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

John Ford, left, talks with Bob Goll, 86, at Goll's Bakery. Bob has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter, Susie Goll and her step-daughter, Samantha Garland's help. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930 and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace; including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan meets Bob Goll, 86, at Goll's Bakery. Bob has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter, Susie Goll and her step-daughter, Samantha Garland. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930 and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace; including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan poses with the owners of Goll's Bakery. (Left to Right) Susie Goll, Bob Goll, 86, Governor Hogan, and Susie's step-daughter, Samantha Garland. Bob Goll, 86, has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter Susie and Samantha. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930, and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Hogan explains to Susie and Bob Goll why he shouldn't sample the goods at Goll's Bakery. Bob 86, has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter Susie and her step-daughter, Samantha Garland. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930, and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan visits with Susie Goll and Samantha Garland. Bob Goll, 86, has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter Susie and her step-daughter, Samantha. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930, and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan walks down N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

Governor Larry Hogan poses for a photo at Crazy Eights Hair Salon with owner Lynn Lang (left) and "Shampoo Girl," Lisa Altland. Crazy Eights has been in business for 30 years. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)

