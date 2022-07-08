Governor Hogan visits Havre de Grace | PHOTOS

Governor Larry Hogan poses with the owners of Goll's Bakery. (Left to Right) Bob Goll, 86, Bob's daughter, Susie Goll, Governor Hogan, and Susie's step-daughter, Samantha Garland.
Bob, 86, has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter Susie and Samantha. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930, and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)