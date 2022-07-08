Governor Hogan visits Havre de Grace | PHOTOS

Governor Hogan explains to Susie and Bob Goll why he shouldn't sample the goods at Goll's Bakery. Bob 86, has retired from the business that is now run by his daughter Susie and her step-daughter, Samantha Garland. Goll's Bakery has been in business for 91 years, established by Bob's parents in 1930, and at this location since 1941. Governor Hogan spent the day in Harford County - He visited businesses in downtown Havre de Grace, including recipients of Project Restore grants. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Aegis)